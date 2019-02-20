Mural gets permanent location at Pascagoula Public Library

PASCAGOULA, MS (WLOX) - You can now set your sights on drive-by art in Pascagoula. There’s a new mural outside the Pascagoula Public Library on Pascagoula Street.
It’s a piece of a bigger mural that was once on the side of the Brumfield’s Department Store building downtown. Mainstreet Pascagoula officials said once that building came down, they wanted to find a permanent home for the art.
It took some time, but the library will be the spot. Library management said the mural will get a coating to protect it from the elements.
Eight artists put hard work into the large mural. All were members of the Singing River Art Association.
You can see a rendition of the full mural right on at Bridge Blue on Delmas Avenue.
