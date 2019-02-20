NOFD: 7-alarm fire at historic home still not under control

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans firefighters are battling a 7-alarm fire on St. Charles Ave. in the Garden District.
Three people were able to escape the home, including a dog. No one was injured, according to witnesses.
NOFD Superintendent Michael McConnell said the fire appeared to start in the home’s basement and spread quickly to the second store. He said the old structure practically created a funnel for the flames to reach the roof.
One firefighter has been treated for smoke inhalation. Another fighter stepped through a floor, but was not injured and continued to fight the flames.
An apartment building next door was evacuated as a precaution. Parts of the home have already collapsed, but there is no fear of the fire spreading, according to McConnell.
The first alarm was struck Wednesday at 7:44 a.m. It quickly escalated to a 7-alarm fire over the morning.
“Unfortunately, this is a catastrophic loss,” the fire chief said. “Our hearts go out to this family.”
McConnell said there were no water pressure problems. The S&WB was already at the NOFD command center when the third alarm was struck. McConnell said there were no problems with water pressure as his crews fought the fire.
The fire started at 2525 St. Charles Ave., which is better known as the Montgomery-Grace home. The house is a traditional stop for the Rex parade on Mardi Gras.
It is valued at $2.7 million, according to the Orleans Parish assessor’s office.
A long line of monarchs for the parade have come from the house. Rex has stopped during its route to toast at the location.
Uptown-bound St. Charles Ave. is closed to traffic from First to the fire on St. Charles Ave. Police are directing traffic. Entergy reported a number of power outages in the area due to the incident. They estimated power would be restored by 12:30 p.m.
McConnell said someone parked in front of a fire hydrant that the NOFD needed to use. That vehicle was towed away.
House owners Anne and Bill Grace, and family members watched the house go up in flames from the opposite side of St. Charles Ave.
Bill Grace told Nola.com that he came downstairs after hearing the fire alarm and he saw smoke. Anne Grace helped her 92-year-old grandmother and the dog out of the house.
According to Mardi Gras Historian Arthur Hardy, this is not the first fire at the home. There was a minor fire about 12 years ago.
McConnell said this is one of the largest fires he has ever seen in New Orleans. He said the risk of collapse is prominent, so firefighters are taking the proper precautions.
Once the area is safe, fire officials will begin their investigation into what caused the flames.
