Lucedale man dead after crash on Hwy 613

GEORGE COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - One man is dead after a fatal crash in George County Wendesday morning.
Mississippi Highway Patrol spokesman Chase Elkins said Joshua D. McDaniel, 32, died on Mississippi Highway 613 near Polk Road around 6:30 a.m.
Elkins said it appeared a 1995 Chrvrolet 1500 driven by the Lucedale man was traveling north on Highway 613 when he lost control of his vehicle and went off on the left side of the road, crashing into a tree.
McDaniel was pronounced dead on the scene from injuries suffered in the crash. Elkins said he was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
The crash is still under investigation.
