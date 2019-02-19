LSP investigating possible case of sex trafficking after girl found nude and incoherent

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Louisiana State Police rescued a 16-year-old girl who was found nude and incoherent in a New Orleans apartment Monday (Feb. 18). Now, investigators are looking into whether she was the victim of sex trafficking.
The teen was found in the 3300 block of Agriculture Street in the Desire area, according to state police spokeswoman Melissa Matey.
Investigators arrested Justin Noel, 42, and Steven Cooley, 54, one charges of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile. Noel is a registered sex offender for forcible rape and Cooley is currently on parole for manslaughter, Matey said.
“We are investigating whether this is sex trafficking or not," Matey said. “We do anticipate further charges and possible other arrests could be coming after this investigation is over.”
State police investigators said Noel and Cooley were with the girl during several days she was missing. She has since received medical treatment and police said she is now safe.
“The family was receiving threatening text messages regarding the juvenile’s whereabouts and what was going on. She was reported missing at the time,” Matey said. “We do have surveillance footage and evidence indicating that both of the individuals that were arrested were with the girl prior to us finding her, and we’re asking anybody with information to definitely come forward, talk to us if they see other cases of potential sex trafficking, human trafficking, anything like that.”
Matey said Cooley was arrested at the same apartment where the girl was found and Noel was detained at a different location before being arrested.
In the last few months, state police have made a number of arrests involving child sex trafficking.
James Kelly, the executive director of Covenant House said he is concerned about an uptick in trafficking cases during carnival season. The non-profit helps house at risk and homeless teens and young adults.
“I don’t know how big the uptick will be, but there absolutely is an uptick," Kelly said. “We will see more kids here at Covenant House. There will be more, possibly trafficking victims brought in from out of state. I think all of law enforcement, all of us in the social services and human services field, we’re all on alert and we’re all prepared.”
Matey said Louisiana State Police troopers will also be on the look out.
“We will also have a plain clothes contingency in New Orleans. They are going to be looking for many different things to include sex trafficking, human trafficking as well as weapons and illegal narcotics that are going to be on the streets during Mardi Gras,” Matey said.
Kelly said they have helped over 240 trafficking victims in the past 2 1/2 years and he expects that number will soon climb to over 300 victims.
As of Tuesday afternoon, bond and attorney information was not available for Cooley or Noel.
