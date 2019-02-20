Long Beach doctor asks court to push back trial date

HARRISON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - It could be May before the trial for Dr. Anthony Wiemer begins in Harrison County. That’s if the judge decides to approve Wiemer’s request for a continuance.
The Long Beach doctor is facing nearly 60 charges for illegally prescribing pain medication and sedatives and spending money from the illegal activity.
Wiemer’s attorney Michael Crosby filed a motion Tuesday asking that the court give him more time to review the case. In the motion, he said he has not had a chance to review all of the discovery that will be presented, calling it a very extensive and complex case.
"This case involves 58 indicted counts, hundreds of patient charts (terminated/non-accepted patients and accepted patients), expert physicians' opinions, medical rules and guidelines, and statutes," states the motion. "It is anticipated that this trial will be a battle."
Crosby told the court that prosecutors agree with him on the complexity of the case and on the need for more time to review the discovery in the interest of justice. The trial was originally set to begin during the upcoming session, which begins March 11. The motion requests that the trial be pushed back to the next session, which is in May.
The judge has not yet ruled on the continuance.
Wiemer was arrested Feb. 4. He is accused of distributing several controlled substances outside of his professional practice dating back to 2014. Some of the drugs he is accused of illegally prescribing include oxycodone, hydrocodone, alprazolam, diazepam, clonazepam and carisoprodol.
Wiemer specialized in physical medicine rehabilitation and pain management. His office was located on Klondyke Road in Long Beach.
