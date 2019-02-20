Hundreds of students head to Mississippi Capitol to talk about gifted education

JACKSON, MS (WLOX) - Hundreds of children from across the Magnolia State, including a big group from the Coast, were at the State Capitol Tuesday talking to lawmakers about the importance of gifted education.
One student says it gives her opportunities she wouldn’t get outside of her gifted education.
“This education gives those who are able to think outside the box and learn more challenging things... it gives us a chance to have that opportunity,” said Rylie Pepper, a 6th grader at Harper McCaughan Elementary.
Carol Paola has been teaching gifted education for more than 35 years. The Reeves Elementary instructor in Long Beach now leads the Association for Gifted Children in Mississippi. She says the state provides more than $40 million for gifted programs and bringing the children to the State Capitol is a way of saying thank you.
“They have an opportunity to see and meet those legislators who’ve made all of this possible for them,” said Paola.
State Representative Richard Bennett is the House Education Committee Chairman. He recognizes the importance of gifted education and believes schools on the Coast are leading the way.
“If you go and travel around the state, you’re going to find out that a lot of those schools don’t have the program we have on the Coast. We’re trying to make sure we have that throughout the state,” he explained.
Along with saying thank you to the legislators, students like Bailey Bozant from West Hancock Elementary go home with a valuable lesson on what can be achieved.
“It’s important that we know more about what we can do in our future and who we can become,” she said.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.