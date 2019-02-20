Hope Thomley pleads guilty in pharmacy fraud scheme

“Hope Thomley was charged in a very complex scheme to launder criminally derived proceeds resulting from a fraud scheme against TRICARE,” said IRS-CI Special Agent in Charge Thomas Holloman. “Her efforts to conceal the source of her ill-gotten gains and evade taxes were the precise reason why IRS-CI’s involvement was so essential to unraveling the criminal conspiracies involved in this case. IRS special agents are uniquely equipped to decipher this type of criminal activity, and levy the appropriate charges to address the criminal conduct. As a result of the collaborative efforts of the investigative team, Hope Thomley agreed to accept responsibility for her actions and will now be held accountable for the breadth of her criminal conduct in this matter.”