Governor Bryant endorses Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves in gubernatorial race

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Governor Phil Bryant has endorsed Lieutenant Governor Tate Reeves in the 2019 gubernatorial race.
The governor made the endorsement in an interview with Y’all Politics on Wednesday.
“One of the things a Governor does is have a really strong relationship with his Republican Lt. Governor," he said. “Tate Reeves and I have not only worked together for the last eight years but even before that when he was State Treasurer. I think he’ll do an excellent job as Governor and that is why I’m supporting Tate Reeves as the next Governor for the state of Mississippi.”
Following his endorsement, Lieutenant Governor Reeves said, “Phil Bryant has been a tremendous leader for our state, and his work has made a real difference for Mississippians. I’m honored to have his support, and I’m looking forward to continuing our efforts to help Mississippi workers and families as governor.”
