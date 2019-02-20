GCRL gets crabby with crustacean research

OCEAN SPRINGS, MS (WLOX) -To investigate blue crab movements in the Gulf of Mexico, the team at the Gulf Coast Research Lab (GCRL) is currently tagging and releasing 31,000 crabs throughout the local waters.
So far, more than 19,000 adult female blue crabs have been tagged and released in the water and across the Gulf as researchers track their migration and mating habits.
"We’re really interested in how blue crabs are moving throughout the estuaries and throughout the Gulf of Mexico,” said Zachary Darnell, USM-GCRL assistant professor of Coastal Sciences. “We know that the female blue crabs mate further up the estuaries and in lower salinity waters. Then they migrate to higher salinity waters to release their eggs.”
Darnell said, so far, they learned through this program that the female blue crabs kind of go with the water’s salinity flow.
"We've had crabs move well over 50-75 miles in 30 days, so they can move pretty good distances,” Darnell said. "Where they're going to end up as juveniles is going to be determined by where they hatch, so where the females are releasing these eggs is going to be influenced by where those females come into those estuaries."
If you happen to catch one of these tagged crabs, the GCRL has a not-too-shabby, crabby deal for you.
"They can call us or go online and report where they caught it, the tag number, and whether they’re carrying eggs, and we’ll get back in touch with them, and we’re offering a $5 reward for each crab that we get recapture information for,” Darnell added.
