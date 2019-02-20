Dense Fog Advisory and rain

We have a Dense Fog Advisory in effect for the three coastal counties until 9 AM. We are also going to see a Coastal Flood Advisory in effect for Hancock County until 3 AM. The combination of a strong onshore flow and high tide just after midnight could lead to tides running one to two feet above normal which would impact the low-lying and flood-prone areas of Hancock County., so water should start to recede by 3 AM.
We will see continued rain tonight and tomorrow and even through the rest of the week. This is all thanks to a warm front which will move to our north. We are going to warm into the upper 60s by Wednesday morning.
Highs on Wednesday will be into the low 70s before a cold front brings showers and storms. It’s possible that we may see a few strong storms, but our severe weather threat remains low. Heavy rain is also possible in some of these storms.
This cold front will eventually stall and move a bit to our north. While we could see more on and off showers on Thursday and Friday, most of the rain will fall in Central and North Mississippi. Another cold front could move in this weekend bringing more rain. Highs through Saturday will stay in the low 70s.