Dense Fog Advisory and rain

We have a Dense Fog Advisory in effect for the three coastal counties until 9 AM. We are also going to see a Coastal Flood Advisory in effect for Hancock County until 3 AM. The combination of a strong onshore flow and high tide just after midnight could lead to tides running one to two feet above normal which would impact the low-lying and flood-prone areas of Hancock County., so water should start to recede by 3 AM.