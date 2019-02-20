Coast family relieved after missing crypt finally found

"Because of the conditions of the cemetery, we as a family decided our father, in the mausoleum, we wanted to re-locate him to a different place,” Hudson added. "When we opened his crypt, he wasn't in there. We were kind of shocked. You assume to be where you laid him to rest 13 years ago, and you find an empty crypt. We asked them to start opening up what we assumed to be vacant crypts and let's see if we can find him."