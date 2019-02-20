Coast family relieved after missing crypt finally found

PASCAGOULA, MS (WLOX) - Rob and Ricky Hudson’s father was buried at the Jackson County Memorial Park Cemetery back in 2005.
"When daddy passed, it was a shock, it was sudden, it was totally unexpected,” Ricky Hudson said.
Now, fast forward to a couple of weeks ago for something else totally unexpected when the family got together to hold a quick ceremony before the remains were moved to the family’s new burial plot.
"Because of the conditions of the cemetery, we as a family decided our father, in the mausoleum, we wanted to re-locate him to a different place,” Hudson added. "When we opened his crypt, he wasn't in there. We were kind of shocked. You assume to be where you laid him to rest 13 years ago, and you find an empty crypt. We asked them to start opening up what we assumed to be vacant crypts and let's see if we can find him."
After two weeks of digging up nearly 120 crypts inside and outside the mausoleum, Hudson says his father's body was finally found.
Now, after what became an emotional and frustrating odyssey, the late Robert Hudson’s body is at the family's new burial plot at a different cemetery.
"It was very emotional discovering this, and discussing it with mom, because we knew we'd be re-living daddy's passing,’ Ricky said.
Now that the process is over, Ricky and his brother Rob would like to see some legislation passed to make sure something like this never happens again to anyone.
"We really just not looking for anything out if it, just want to make people aware, and that hey, you might want to come down here and check,” Rob Hudson said.
