Biloxi parades to roll as usual, construction company says

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - There are less than two weeks left in Carnival season, but anyone who has been in East Biloxi recently might have some concerns regarding the roads and parade routes.
The City of Biloxi told WLOX News Now that there is good news for paradegoers.
Parades will roll their usual routes in Biloxi, which are mainly south of the CSX railway. All of the routes will be paved, even if it is some temporary paving on Howard Avenue just east of Porter Avenue, said jack Gratwick of Hemphill Construction Co., which is tasked with the road work south of the railway.
Paradegoers will still be in or near a huge, construction zone. Irish Hill Drive, for instance, will be “rocked,” just shy of asphalt. Some sidewalks may not be complete and no final coats of asphalt have been installed.
Oscar Renda Contracting, which has been tasked with the roadwork north of the railway, is behind its Jan. 2019 deadline, with the meter running on $6,000-a-day assessments.
Hemphill, whose contract sought to minimize disruption, is only months into its 30-month contract.
For a full schedule of parades this Mardi Gras season and their respective routes, check out Gulf Coast Weekend’s website.
