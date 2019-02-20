American Legion National Commander visits Ocean Springs business

OCEAN SPRINGS, MS (WLOX) - The National Commander of the American Legion made a visit to the Coast on Wednesday for an eye opening experience.
Brett Reistad took a tour of Superior Optical Lab in Ocean Springs, a veteran owned small business. Superior manufactures eyeglasses for the Veteran Affairs (VA) system. Reistad said he was impressed by the behind the scenes look at the intricate process to produce glasses for veterans.
“What I like about this too is the fact that they hire about 10 percent of their employees are veterans, and it’s a company that’s approved as a small business to provide their products to the veterans affairs hospitals,” said Reistad.
Reistad will also make a stop by Gautier American Legion Post 1992 Wednesday afternoon at 6 p.m.
