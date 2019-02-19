Vehicle leaves trail of damage in downtown Ocean Springs

OCEAN SPRINGS, MS (WLOX) - Police are searching for the driver of a vehicle that left a trail of damage and debris in downtown Ocean Springs early Tuesday morning.
Around 3:30 a.m., a person arriving for work at a Government Street business saw all of the debris and contacted police.
At least three street lights were knocked down, along with multiple city-owned trash cans and other debris. It’s not clear what time the damage actually occurred.
The vehicle was located nearby, where it had crashed into a fire hydrant. The driver was nowhere to be found.
The city’s public works crew quickly responded, cleaning up the mess.
Police are still investigating and have not released any information about the vehicle, including what type it was. Anyone with information is asked to contact Ocean Springs Police at 228-875-2211.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.