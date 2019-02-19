Scattered showers possible as a warm front approaches

Today: As a warm front approaches from the south, scattered showers will be possible today across coastal Mississippi. High temperatures should be warmer than yesterday, mainly in the 60s. Showers and thunderstorms will increase in coverage overnight as a warm front moves northward across the area. A few strong to severe storms will be possible late in the night to the west of Interstate 55. Overnight temperatures are likely to be steady or slowly rise through the 60s. Tomorrow: Showers and thunderstorms will move across the area ahead of a cold front, especially during the first half of the day. A few storms could become strong to severe, and heavy rain is likely as well. Stay up to date on the latest weather information on Wednesday. High temperatures will range from the upper 60s to middle 70s.