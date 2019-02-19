Scattered showers continue today

The clouds and rain are back today. With a warm front moving in late today, we’ll continue to see on and off showers this afternoon and evening. Afternoon temperatures will reach the low 60s, but we’ll warm up into the upper 60s this evening.
Highs on Wednesday will climb into the low 70s before a cold front brings showers and storms. We’re more likely to see showers and a few storms late in the afternoon and evening. It’s possible that we may see a few strong storms, but our severe weather threat remains low. Heavy rain is also possible in some of these storms.
This cold front will eventually stall and move a bit to our north. While we could see more on and off showers on Thursday and Friday, most of the rain will fall in Central and North Mississippi. Another cold front could move in this weekend bringing more rain. Highs through Saturday will stay in the low 70s.
