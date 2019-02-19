GAUTIER, MS (WLOX) - Detectives need your help identifying two suspects responsible for a rash of smash and grab burglaries in Gautier. The thieves have targeted New York Pizza, Rosy’s Mexican Restaurant, American Fast Lube and The Happy Noodle.
Officials say the suspects are inside for less than a minute and take off in a blue/purple four door sedan. They’re wearing dark clothing and concealing their faces.
The burglaries began in January and are happening between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. if you have any information that could help police catch these suspects, give them a call.
