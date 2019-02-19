Possible heavy thunderstorms on Wednesday

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - There will be a very low risk of severe weather and excessive rainfall across much of South Mississippi on Wednesday as a stalling cold front approaches from the west.
Damaging winds will be the main threat. But, an isolated tornado or two will be possible.
Rain amounts in South Mississippi through Wednesday afternoon are expected to range from one to two inches, with locally higher amounts possible.
“How much bad weather we see on Wednesday all depends on how close the stalling front gets to us before it finally stalls and then retreats on Thursday,” said WLOX First Alert Meteorologist Wesley Williams.
Below is a breakdown of what to expect through Wednesday in South Mississippi, highlighting potential impacts:
- Scattered showers; rain chance 40% - 60%
- Afternoon highs in the 60s
- Scattered showers; rain chance 60%
- Overnight lows in the 60s
- Numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms.
- Strong to severe thunderstorms possible but not likely. Excessive rainfall possible but not likely.
- Afternoon highs in the 70s
See the latest hourly forecast for your location by scrolling down on our Weather Page or by opening your WLOX First Alert Weather App.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.