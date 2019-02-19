Possible heavy thunderstorms on Wednesday

Strong to severe thunderstorms possible but not likely in South Mississippi

FORECAST VIDEO: Possible heavy rain and t-storms on Wednesday
By Wesley Williams | February 19, 2019 at 10:16 AM CST - Updated February 19 at 10:19 AM

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - There will be a very low risk of severe weather and excessive rainfall across much of South Mississippi on Wednesday as a stalling cold front approaches from the west.

Damaging winds will be the main threat. But, an isolated tornado or two will be possible.

Rain amounts in South Mississippi through Wednesday afternoon are expected to range from one to two inches, with locally higher amounts possible.

“How much bad weather we see on Wednesday all depends on how close the stalling front gets to us before it finally stalls and then retreats on Thursday,” said WLOX First Alert Meteorologist Wesley Williams.

A stalling cold front to our west will bring South Mississippi a close call with heavy rain and thunderstorms on Wednesday
Moderate rainfall amounts of up to two inches are expected in South Mississippi through Wednesday. Locally higher amounts are possible under any downpours.
The zone for potentially severe, damaging, weather on Wednesday does include South Mississippi.
Wednesday's South Mississippi severe weather threat starts in the morning and ends in the evening. Our threat level is a 'one' on a scale that goes up to 'five,' so the chances for severe weather are very low but not zero.
A Level One "Marginal" Risk is the lowest risk level on the severe weather scale.
If any of Wednesday's thunderstorms actually become severe, the main threats will be strong straight-line wind gusts and isolated bouts of torrential, flooding, rainfall. Our potential impacts are on the low end of the scale.
Below is a breakdown of what to expect through Wednesday in South Mississippi, highlighting potential impacts:

TUESDAY

  • Scattered showers; rain chance 40% - 60%
  • Afternoon highs in the 60s

TUESDAY NIGHT

  • Scattered showers; rain chance 60%
  • Overnight lows in the 60s

WEDNESDAY

  • Numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms. 
  • Strong to severe thunderstorms possible but not likely. Excessive rainfall possible but not likely.
  • Afternoon highs in the 70s

