Memorial Hospital warns patients of December data breach

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - Officials with Memorial Hospital at Gulfport are warning that some patient information, including social security numbers, may have been compromised.
A spokesperson from the hospital said someone gained access to an employee's email account back in December, which enabled them to access patients names, dates of birth, health insurance, and other information.
Patients who may be affected began receiving letters this week from the hospital offering complimentary credit monitoring and identity protection. Memorial Hospital recommends that patients review statements they receive from their health care providers and health insurers. If they see charges or services not incurred or received, they should contact the insurer or provider immediately.
The incident is still under investigation and even more patients could be notified in the coming weeks. If you have questions, you can call the hospital at 1-833-231-3353, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
A statement from the hospital said, “MHG takes the privacy and confidentiality of its patients’ information very seriously and is enhancing its information security safeguards to help prevent an incident such as this from occurring in the future.”
