Lady Irish fall in first-ever home state playoff game

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - The St. Patrick girls basketball team already made history by playing host to Loyd Star Monday night, the first home state playoff game in Lady Irish program history. Unfortunately, they couldn’t extend their storybook season any further.
The Lady Irish fell to Loyd Star 46-27, seeing their season come to an end at 11-17.
Meanwhile, seven other South Mississippi girls basketball squads advanced to the second round of the MHSAA Playoffs.
In Class 6A, Harrison Central beat D’Iberville 56-35, while Hancock snuck by Ocean Springs winning 34-33. They join St. Martin and Biloxi in the second round, as those two teams had a first round bye.
In Class 5A, Picayune handled Long Beach 44-20, while West Harrison out-dueled North Pike 67-51. They join Stone in the second round, as the Lady Tomcats had a first round bye.
In Class 4A, Moss Point dominated Sumrall by a score of 55-19, while East Central took care of business against Forrest County AHS, winning 47-29. Bay High saw their season come to an end with a 52-25 loss to Lawrence County, and Pass Christian lived to fight another day, beating Greene County 55-42 on the road.
