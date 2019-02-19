Keith shines as Biloxi out-duels West Harrison on Opening Day

Batting 3/4 with two RBI, not to mention earning the victory on the mound, Keith led the way for Biloxi as the Indians rallied to knock off West Harrison 5-3 on opening day. The junior pro prospect tied the game at 1-1 with an RBI single in the second to score Cade Mohan, then again in the fifth when his RBI double to right-center field tied things at 3-3.