Keith shines as Biloxi out-duels West Harrison on Opening Day

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - Arizona transfer Colten Keith was already grabbing headlines before even playing a single game for Biloxi. On Monday, in his Indians debut, the Arizona State commit looked every bit the part.
Batting 3/4 with two RBI, not to mention earning the victory on the mound, Keith led the way for Biloxi as the Indians rallied to knock off West Harrison 5-3 on opening day. The junior pro prospect tied the game at 1-1 with an RBI single in the second to score Cade Mohan, then again in the fifth when his RBI double to right-center field tied things at 3-3.
Senior pitcher Nick Skaggs got the start on the mound for Biloxi, throwing eight strikeouts in three innings.
Mother Nature forced many of our area high school baseball squads to move Opening Day up by about 24 hours. In the third-annual Cattleman’s Cup, East Central won an instant classic, turning a 2-2 game in the eleventh inning into a 10-2 Opening Day victory.
Meanwhile, Vancleave began their Class 4A State Championship defense with a 16-1 road victory over Richton, the first under first-year head coach Justin Edwards.
