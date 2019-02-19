James leaving Pass Christian after this season

PASS CHRISTIAN, MS (WLOX) - The Pass Christian Pirates will soon have a new boys basketball head coach at the helm.
Willie James will not return after the completion of the 2018-19 season, Pass Christian athletic director Tim Ladner confirmed Tuesday afternoon. The Pirates visit Lawrence County in the first round of the MHSAA state playoffs Tuesday night.
According to Ladner, when the school began accepting letters of intent for contracts in January, James decided not to renew. Ladner said during their discussions, James didn’t give any specific reason for wanting to move on.
James posted a 37-46 overall record in three seasons.
Ladner said the posting for the head coaching vacancy is now online, and they hope to hire someone who can “continue the culture" and tradition of Pass Christian boys basketball.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.