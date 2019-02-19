Hancock County horse raises questions about animal cruelty laws

HANCOCK COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - A critically injured horse in Hancock County raises several questions about Animal Cruelty Laws.
What started out as a dog call to Hancock County Animal Control last Friday turned into concern over a critically injured horse. The horse was put down Tuesday, but not before a social media firestorm over the perceived amount of time it took authorities to respond.
Hancock County Chief Deputy Don Bass said that the response time was delayed because they were not able to immediately locate the owners of the property.
“The house is in foreclosure. So, we couldn’t locate the original owner. The real estate company didn’t know who owned the horse either,” said Bass. “Deputies went out to neighbors surrounding this area canvassing to see if anyone owned this horse, if anybody knew whose horse this was so we could take the proper action. And to no avail, no one would claim the horse.”
We were also able to speak with the assistant of the vet that was called to the scene. She told WLOX that the horse was under a year old. Additionally the animal appeared to have been hit by a vehicle at least two weeks ago and suffered a broken leg in two places.
She went on to say that even if the authorities had arrived sooner, it was unlikely that anything more could have been done to save the horse.
