Gulfport man sentenced in 2016 murder and attempted murder of 2 men

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - A Gulfport man was sentenced Monday after being convicted last year of shooting two men, leaving one dead and another paralyzed.
Shaquil Sands, 24, was convicted in October of second-degree murder and attempted murder. After reviewing the defendant's life expectancy data, Judge Lisa Dodson sentenced Sands to 49 years for attempted murder and 40 years for the second-degree murder charge. The court suspended a portion of each sentence and ordered Sands to serve a total of 30 years in state prison.
Authorities said Sands admitted to killing 22-year-old Richard Doby and to shooting Dijon McCorckle on Feb. 27, 2016. It happened in the Crown Hills Estates neighborhood off Three Rivers Road.
According to testimony from McCorckle, he and Doby were invited to Sands' home. Once there, an argument broke out. McCorckle said the argument did not involve Sands but that he pushed his way into the matter and fired multiple shots as they were trying to leave.
Evidence presented at the four-day trial showed that Doby was found dead from a gunshot to the right collarbone that penetrated multiple vital organs before exiting on the left side of the body.
McCorckle, who was found lying in the street, was shot four times. Two of those shots were in the back, injuring his spinal cord and paralyzing him from the waist down. McCorckle testified at the trial, identifying Sands as the shooter.
