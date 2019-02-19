Food trucks on the rise: Push underway to allow the mobile vendors in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, MS (WLOX) - It’s a place to get good food quick and on the go: food trucks are a growing trend. On the Coast they’re not allowed everywhere, but now a push is underway in Long Beach to change that.
The Beach Side Grill isn’t on the beach. It’s in a tuck right off the interstate on Beatline Rd. Inside the truck, Karla Smith prepares tacos and tamales along with other freshly cooked food. Smith just set up shop a couple of months ago.
“I’ve been surprised at how fast it’s taken off,” said Smith.
Saturday night, Long Beach will welcome one of the biggest crowds of the year to the city for the Mardi Gras Parade. But Smith won’t be able to set up her food truck along the parade route.
“That’s one of the reasons I wanted to do my truck here because they always have festivals and parades,” Smith said. “I think food trucks would do really good.”
Whether food trucks will be allowed inside Long Beach city limits in the future is up for discussion. The Board of Aldermen will talk about the issue during Tuesday night’s meeting at 5 p.m.
Alderman Donald Frazer said the food trucks are worth exploring.
“I want to be able to tell any business if you come to Long Beach there’s going to be success,” Frazer said.
Smith’s food truck is set up just outside the city limits in the county. Other cities on the Coast including Gulfport allow food truck operators, and Smith thinks Long Beach would be the perfect spot to sell her tacos.
“It just would give the people of Long Beach the option for more food choices,” said Smith.
Before the city moves ahead, Frazer is cautious. He wants to take measures to protect existing restaurants.
“We have to look at every aspect of it before we say yeah, let’s bring it,” Frazer said. “The minute we say yes there’s really no going back.”
Biloxi only allows food trucks to operate during special events. According to Biloxi city officials the mobile vendors are prohibited for everyday use because they would potentially create unfair competition for established businesses.
