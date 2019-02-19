Court documents reveal new details in Gulfport armed robberies

In the third robbery, according to documents Ambrose went into the Hancock Whitney Bank on February 15 around 4:25 p.m. He approached the teller counter wearing a hood and sunglasses. The teller instructed Ambrose to remove his hoodie and sunglasses due to him being in a bank. The documents allege Ambrose of removing the hood and sunglasses and placing a camouflage pattern bag on the counter. Ambrose then showed a semi-automatic handgun in his left hand and told the teller to “throw the money in the bag”. The affidavit says Ambrose left on foot with $4,184. He was identified through Hancock Whitney Bank surveillance video.