Court documents reveal new details in Gulfport armed robberies

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - Rickardo Warren Ambrose, 22, has been accused and charged with 3 counts of armed robbery by Gulfport police. Official court documents provide more details on what officials are saying happened the day of the robberies.
On February 4th, Gulfport police responded to an armed robbery at the Dollar General at 817 Pass Road around 7:17 p.m. Documents allege Ambrose showed a firearm and demanded money from employees, and they gave him the money. According to the affidavit, $245.45 was taken, and Ambrose left the store on foot.
On February 14, Ambrose is accused of robbing another Dollar General store. This one is located at 500 Cowan Road in Gulfport. According to documents, Ambrose asked the cashier for 2 packs of Newport cigarettes. As the cashier got the cigarettes, Ambrose showed a silver handgun and demanded money from the cashier. Ambrose left the store with $232.
In the third robbery, according to documents Ambrose went into the Hancock Whitney Bank on February 15 around 4:25 p.m. He approached the teller counter wearing a hood and sunglasses. The teller instructed Ambrose to remove his hoodie and sunglasses due to him being in a bank. The documents allege Ambrose of removing the hood and sunglasses and placing a camouflage pattern bag on the counter. Ambrose then showed a semi-automatic handgun in his left hand and told the teller to “throw the money in the bag”. The affidavit says Ambrose left on foot with $4,184. He was identified through Hancock Whitney Bank surveillance video.
In all three armed robberies, Ambrose is accused of wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with a black Illuminati logo.
His string of robberies totals about $5,000. All 3 armed robbery charges are felonies. Bond for Ambrose was set at $300,000.
