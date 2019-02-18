Wax museum brings famous Americans to life at Bayou View Elementary

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - The Bayou View Elementary school gym was full of historical and famous Americans Monday morning, as students made history come alive through the annual Famous American Wax Museum.
“Hello, my name is Beyonce Knowles Carter,” said one student.
The museum featured past presidents, like Barack Obama.
“I was the first African American president in U.S. history," said student Kyle Ford.
President Donald Trump also made an appearance.
“I am best known for my mission to make America great again,” said said Dylan Vincent.
Several well-known athletes were in the room.
“I am known as the greatest, and one of my most famous quotes is ‘float like a butterfly, sting like a bee,'" said student Deuce McDonald as Muhammad Ali.
Astronaut Neil Armstrong discussed his journey to the moon.
“When I got to the moon, I said one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind,” said Noah Fitzgerald, as Armstrong.
Rosa Parks told of her role in the Civil Rights Movement.
“I was best known for refusing to give up my seat to a white man,” said Jadelyn McCree.
Teachers said this annual Famous American Wax Museum makes learning a bit more fun for these 2nd graders.
“It’s a new way for them to learn about different Americans and us as teachers also learn about different people that they’ve looked up and researched themselves," said teacher Denise Nault.
Some of the students chose famous Americans who remind them of people they know well.
“She’s a nurse. And my mom’s a nurse, and I like being nurses,” said Sophia Strickland, as Clara Barton.
The room was full of new things to learn.
“They named it Peanuts because they thought the kids were like the kids in a show called the Peanut Gallery,” said James Bates as Peanuts creator Charles Schultz.
Students said they’re glad for the chance to learn in an interactive and creative way.
“I love the wax museum," said Strickland.
