USM hires offensive coordinator from Ark. State

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - University of Southern Mississippi football coach Jay Hopson has found his offensive coordinator.
Hopson confirmed Monday afternoon that he had hired Buster Faulkner to be the Golden Eagles new quarterback coach/offensive coordinator.
Faulkner comes to Hattiesburg after a three-year stint as Arkansas State University tight ends coach/offensive coordinator.
Prior to that, Faulkner had spent five seasons at Conference USA member school Middle Tennessee State University. In the last four of those five years, he served as the Blue Raiders’ quarterbacks coach/OC.
In 2010, Faulkner was quarterbacks coach/OC at Murray State University and after spending the previous season as quarterbacks coach at Central Arkansas University.
Faulkner served as quarterbacks coach at his alma mater, Valdosta State University, before taking over as coordinator in 2008. The Blazers won a Division II national championship in 2007.
Faulkner started his coaching career as a graduate assistant coach, first at Valdosta State before spending a year at the University of Georgia.
Faulkner will assume the duties vacated when Shannon Dawson left to become quarterbacks coach/offensive coordinator at the University of Houston.
