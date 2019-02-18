Suspect, victims identified in deadly Clinton hostage situation

CLINTON, MS (WLBT) - There are new developments in the deadly hostage situation that happened on Fox Hill Drive in the City of Clinton Saturday.
The identities of the victims and suspects have been released.
The shooter has been identified as 34 yr-old Nam-Le.
The victims were identified as 30-year-old Lan Thi My Van, 28-year-old Le Thi Van, Phun Minh Le and 65-year-old Cho Thi Van.
Their relations to the suspects are wife, sister-in-law, a friend of the sister-in-law and babysitter, who is also said to be a family friend.
The house sat empty and open Sunday night, with signs of carnage everywhere and the lights still on inside.
The events that lead up to standoff began in the early hours of February 16 when Clinton police responded to a domestic disturbance at the home on Fox Hill Drive.
According to a statement released by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, when police arrived at the home the suspect immediately opened fire on the officers.
The Clinton Police Department requested the assistance of the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, Hinds County Sheriff’s Office and the Mississippi Highway Patrol’s SWAT Team.
During the negotiations, two young children were allowed to leave the home. Approximately 12 hours later, the MHP swat team made entry into the residence and and found four people dead. The suspect was shot and subsequently died from his injuries.
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is leading the investigation.
