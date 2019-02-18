St. Martin rely on senior Leadership as they head into state playoffs

OCEAN SPRINGS, MS (WLOX) - Despite everyone who doubted them after losing their main weapon on the court in Daphne White, who now stars for Mississippi Gulf Coast, the St. Martin girls basketball team are still alive as they remain in the hunt for a state championship.
The Lady Yellow Jackets came into the 2018-19 season as underdogs, with the majority of their roster being underclassmen. Gina Bell’s squad, undeterred by their inexperience, accepted the challenge in front of them and finished the regular season with a 16-7 record. St. Martin beat Pascagoula and Ocean Springs to clinch their sixth consecutive district championship. Coach Bell told WLOX that this year’s group is the best as far as being team players and she has her seniors to thank for that.
“The kids that are getting minutes this year really didn’t play for us and we’re a young team," Bell said. We’ve got our three seniors of course and they’re the meat of our team, but everyone that surrounds them is a young player. We go down to a ninth grader and it’s been difficult, but everybody has come together. The senior leadership, they are the ones that brought the team together and allowed us to be where we are today.”
With their district championship win, St. Martin receives a first round bye for the state playoffs and will await their next opponent on Friday.
