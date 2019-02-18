Rain or shine: Mainly Marathon runners brave elements in Gulfport

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -So, who goes out in rainy, cold weather to run either a 5k, 10k, 50k, half or full marathon? The men and women with the Mainly Marathon series.
It’s sort of a roving, running club that laces up their shoes, gets the timer ready and sets up shop all over the country. Currently, the group is on day three of a five-day swing through the southeast. One could liken it to swimming laps in a pool, except in this case they’re running in the cold rain and wind.
That may stop some from competing, but not folks like Stacey Kozel, who’s battling Lupus.
"My legs are paralyzed, and I use these to lock my legs and use my hips and upper body to basically stumble along the course,” Kozel said. “It’s just good to be out here standing upright and meeting some awesome people, you know, fresh air."
Nick Nicholson also gets a lot of fresh air. He’s been running most of his life, but he got into Mainly Marathons after going to a class reunion.
"One of my old friends had run Boston, and he had his medals hanging up. And I said I’ve done one of those marathon things before, and then it was all about the bling,” Nicholson said.
Nicholson says now it’s all about the mileage and maybe setting a few records.
"I've got the most marathons in a year, and that's at 272 right now,” he added.
Nicholson and others say they're able to pull this off because these races aren't necessarily geared toward time.
"Everyone has different goals, and everyone is really supportive. And no matter what your goal is, everyone is cheering you on, and it’s just a really awesome group,” Kozel said.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.