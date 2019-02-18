Ocean Springs to replace current zoning regulations with new plans

OCEAN SPRINGS, MS (WLOX) - It’s out with the old and in with the new in Ocean Springs as city leaders work to recreate the zoning ordinance and subdivision regulations. They’ve created a new Unified Development Code, or UDC.
The 346-page plan will “update, streamline and clarify land development regulations while incorporating lessons learned and current development and regulatory issues," according to the city.
The document was posted Feb. 16, and Mayor Shea Dobson said he’s hoping the new UDC will correct some inconsistencies and issues the current code has created. He said the UDC will bring current standards up to date and better reflect the city’s growth patterns and what’s needed.
Click here to read the entire UDC.
