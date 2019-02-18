NOPD: 1 dead, 3 others injured in CBD shooting

UPDATE: NOPD spokesman Andy Cunningham said the suspect was fatally shot during gunfire exchange with officers. No officers were hurt. Cunningham said.
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Multiple people were injured in a shooting in the CBD Sunday night (Feb. 17), according to New Orleans police.
New Orleans EMS spokesman Lt. Jonathan Fourcade said four people were shot around 6:45 p.m. near the intersection of Canal Street and Elk Place. All four victims were brought to University Medical Center in critical condition, Fourcade said. A fifth person who was not shot was also brought to the hospital to be treated for abrasions.
Fourcade said one of the shooting victims was 17 years old.
Cunningham said the suspect was fatally struck during a shootout with police. No officers were injured by the gunfire, but Cunningham said a Louisiana State Police trooper was involved in a wreck on Napoleon Avenue near Baronne Street while en route to the scene. The trooper was not seriously injured in the crash, according to Cunningham.
The chaos started when police responded to an armed robbery call in the CBD and the suspect started firing at the officers, Cunningham said. Officials did not release the suspect’s name Sunday night.
As of 8 p.m., the victims’ current conditions were not known.
While police were investigating the shooting in the CBD, a homicide was reported in New Orleans East. Few details were immediately available, but NOPD confirmed the shooting just after 8 p.m. in the 6500 block of Almonaster Boulevard.
The investigation temporarily shut down RTA service in the area, according to transit officials. Until police clears the area, inbound streetcar service will stop at Liberty and Canal, all inbound westbank buses will cut back at Common and Loyola and the Loyola streetcar line will be suspended going inbound towards Elysian Fields.
A fatal shooting was reported in New Orleans East while the scene in the CBD was still active. Hours earlier, one person was killed in a double shooting in Central City. The other victim was shot in the leg and was listed in stable condition.
No further information was immediately available.
