Mississippi State BETA Convention begins at Coliseum

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - The State Senior BETA Convention began earlier Monday at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum and Convention Center. Some of the brightest students across the state convened in Biloxi to put their wits against each other for a top spot at the National Convention in Oklahoma City in June.
Georgia O’Quinn, the 2018 MS State Beta Secretary, feels that her involvement in BETA has made her the person that she is now.
“I love BETA with all of my heart. It means a lot. I really couldn’t be the person that I am today without BETA. It has taught me to be a good leader and how to interact with others," said O’Quinn.
Community service is also a large part of BETA.
“We go out into the neighborhoods where there are people less fortunate that we are. We learn how to help those people and their communities in positive ways,” she said.
In addition to competing, the attendees at the convention will elect their 2019 Leadership Team. The available positions are president, vice-president and secretary.
“Our current state officers will help us at this event. Tonight, the campaign rally will happen. Tomorrow morning, we will find out who our new state president, vice president and secretary will be,” said Dee Martin, BETA National Sponsor. “This summer they come to Summer Leadership with us, where they will get to develop their leadership skills even further. They’ll learn a little bit about their role there. Then they bring it back to their state convention, where they assist us throughout the entire day. This would not happen without them,” she explained.
The state convention will continue through the evening and will conclude Tuesday afternoon.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.