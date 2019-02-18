Mississippi State BETA Convention begins at Coliseum

“Our current state officers will help us at this event. Tonight, the campaign rally will happen. Tomorrow morning, we will find out who our new state president, vice president and secretary will be,” said Dee Martin, BETA National Sponsor. “This summer they come to Summer Leadership with us, where they will get to develop their leadership skills even further. They’ll learn a little bit about their role there. Then they bring it back to their state convention, where they assist us throughout the entire day. This would not happen without them,” she explained.