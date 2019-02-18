8 MGCCC students awarded scholarships from Chevron Pascagoula Refinery

JACKSON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - Eight students at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College’s Jackson County campus were handed big checks Monday toward their education. Chevron Pascagoula Refinery gifted the scholarships to students in the Process Operations Technology and Maintenance Process Technologies programs.
Students train to work at the refinery and other plants across the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Areas of study include instrument and controls, fabrication (welding and piping) and machinery (precision machinery and millwright) programs.
The programs began at MGCCC in 2006. In 2015, MGCCC and Mississippi State University partnered together to develop the Engineering on the Coast program. Students complete a two-year associate of science degree from the community college and transfer to MSU to complete their bachelor’s degree.
To date, Chevron has provided more than 90 scholarships to students since the programs began.
In addition to the students awarded scholarships Monday, eight additional students had their scholarships through Chevron renewed. The total for all scholarships exceeds $28,000.
