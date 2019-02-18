Man found shot to death in Gulfport neighborhood

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - Police are investigating after finding a man shot to death on the side of a Gulfport road late Sunday night.
Around 9:35 p.m. police received a call about gunshots being fired around 11th Street and 43rd Avenue, not far from Memorial Hospital. While patrolling that area to investigate the shots, officers found a man lying on the side of 43rd Avenue. Police determined the man was dead from a gunshot wound. The man’s identity has not yet been released.
The death is now being investigated as a homicide. Anyone with information that could help officers in the investigation is asked to contact Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers online or by phone at 877-787-5898.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.