Light rain may linger into the afternoon

A warm front will return tomorrow, warming us up into the upper 60s. There will also be the chance for more showers throughout the day. Heavier rain is possible on Wednesday along with a few storms. It’s not out of the question we could see a strong storm or two, but the overall severe weather threat is looking low. We’ll make it back into the low 70s for highs. We have the chance for more showers on Thursday and Friday as a stationary boundary sets up near us. Highs will remain in the low 70s.