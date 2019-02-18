Dreary weather pattern continues this week; flooding rains possible in Northern Mississippi

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - The year without sunshine continues this week for South Mississippi. A weather pattern will set-up that will bring more clouds, patchy fog, showers, and potentially flooding rains to areas in central and northern Mississippi.
Rain chances this week will be difficult to pin down, but each day will have the opportunity for scattered showers. Small upper-level disturbances riding along the jet stream will bring rounds of showers to the coast.
However, it appears by mid-week, a cold front will approach and stall out just north and west of the six southern counties of South Mississippi. Where the front stalls out is where the heaviest rain totals will be.
Due to the upper-level wind pattern caused by high pressure to the southeast and low pressure to the west, a strong jet-stream will funnel moisture in from the Gulf of Mexico along this stalled out front. This could lead to 4-7 inches of rain with locally higher totals along and west of I-59 and along the I-20 corridor. This could lead to flooding concerns in those areas.
For South Mississippi, it looks like 1-2 inches will be possible over the next 7 days with some locally higher amounts.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.