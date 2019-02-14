‘Creep’ accused of killings in 2 states indicted for murder in 7th Ward

Bourgeois, 30, is incarcerated at the Wynn Correctional Center serving a 10-year sentence for illegal possession of a firearm by a felon. He was arrested July 14, 2016, by Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies as he hid out with a gun, drugs and his girlfriend inside an Old Jefferson hotel room. The arrest came eight days after Spooner was found dead in the kitchen of his home in the 2000 block of North Miro Street.