‘Creep’ accused of killings in 2 states indicted for murder in 7th Ward

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A Mississippi man accused of killing men in two states was indicted Thursday for a 2016 murder in the Seventh Ward, according to Orleans District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro’s office.
Drew Bourgeois of Bay St. Louis, who goes by the nickname “Creep,” was charged with obstructing justice in a homicide investigation and second-degree murder of Matthew “Twig” Spooner in the indictment handed up by an Orleans Parish grand jury. Bourgeois faces a mandatory life in prison if convicted.
Bourgeois, 30, is incarcerated at the Wynn Correctional Center serving a 10-year sentence for illegal possession of a firearm by a felon. He was arrested July 14, 2016, by Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies as he hid out with a gun, drugs and his girlfriend inside an Old Jefferson hotel room. The arrest came eight days after Spooner was found dead in the kitchen of his home in the 2000 block of North Miro Street.
Bourgeois also has been indicted for murder by authorities in Waveland, Miss., where police have accused him of fatally shooting Jeremy Fountain in a wooded area near Shoreline Park. Fountain’s body was found on July 11, 2016, but he had been dead for several days, according to the Hancock County coroner’s office.
Investigators believe the killings are related and may have occurred on the same day. Cannizzaro said both victims were known associates of Bourgeois, and both were killed by gunshots to the head.
Ad hoc Criminal District Judge Dennis Waldron issued a no-bond capias for Bourgeois' arrest, preventing release from Department of Corrections custody.
Assistant District Attorney Inga Petrovich presented the case to the grand jury.
