A brisk beginning to a wet week

It’s a cooler Monday thanks to a cold front that passed through overnight and is pushing out into the Gulf today. Expect breezy conditions to linger throughout the day as strong north wind pulls in cooler air to our region. Morning temperatures in the 50s will lead to afternoon temperatures near 60 degrees. There will be plenty of clouds and perhaps even a few showers on Monday. Rain will occur on-and-off and amounts should be light with only up to a half-inch rainfall totals. That Gulf front returns tomorrow as a warm front and will lead to scattered showers on Tuesday. Then, a cold front approaching from the west on Wednesday likely brings more showers with even a chance for thunderstorms.