Suspect in Hancock Whitney bank robbery arrested

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - The man wanted by Gulfport police in connection to multiple armed robberies has been arrested.
Rickardo Warren Ambrose, 22, was arrested Saturday on three charges of armed robbery. Ambrose was identified as a suspect in a Friday evening bank robbery that took place at Hancock Whitney bank located on Courthouse Road.
Ambrose was also identified as as a suspect in armed robberies that took place at a Dollar General store located in the 800 block of Pass Road on Feb. 4 and another Dollar General store on Cowan Road on Feb. 14.
Gulfport police officers received information Saturday that Ambrose was located at the Motel 6 located on U.S. Highway 90 in Biloxi. Officers from both Gulfport and Biloxi police departments responded and attempted to make contact with Ambrose.
After a short stand-off, Ambrose was taken into custody without incident. Police said he was taken to Harrison County jail, where he is being held on a $300,000 bond.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.