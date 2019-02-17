Second Liners parade keeps the neighborhood friendly tradition

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - Biloxi has once again caught Second Line fever.
Since 1993, the Second Liners Mardi Gras Club of Biloxi has shown out for Carnival season. Its parade may be bigger that when it first began, but the organization is never far from its original purpose.
“It’s a good opportunity for the community to get out and fellowship with each other,” said Second Liner member Taronta Gines. “We are a club of people who are from this community mainly, and we do our best to try to provide opportunities and events to enrich the community.”
This year’s parade, with its “Mystical Magic of Mardi Gras” theme, featured more than three dozen units, including seven marching bands providing the musical backdrop for hundreds of parade-goers who lined the route.
Regulars said although the parade is in Ward 2, it’s for everybody.
“It don’t matter what color you are,” said Shandrea Catchings. “Come as you are. We all are out here having a good time. It’s just like Mardi Gras on the other side of the railroad tracks.”
Robert Harris is a business owner and liked seeing the positive vibes.
“It’s right here in my neighborhood,” he said. “I was born and raised here, and I enjoy it. I enjoy everybody coming out.”
Over the years the annual procession has grown and has had as 80 units of all shapes and sizes.
Craig Reddix’s Krewe of Legends has been participating in this parade for eight years, and he gets the reason for this parade and this club.
“It’s just such a neighborhood tradition. A Biloxi tradition,” he said. “And, we’d like to keep it going. I love all the coming together, all the love that’s shown to people. Everybody coming together showing love, being on one accord.”
