Funding comes for pedestrian crosswalks near Hwy 49 and Creosote Road

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - Restaurants, hotels, and stores pack both sides of U.S. 49 in Gulfport.
At any given time of day there is substantial motor traffic sprawling across the multi-lane highway, but foot traffic is another story.
The City of Gulfport is planning to put $30,000 toward a study on a pedestrian sidewalk project. That area of Gulfport has seen its share of injuries and deaths
Last year, a 53 year-old man died after being hit by a car crossing the street. Despite that tragedy, people still dash across the busy highway every single day.
Gulfport Councilman Ella Holmes-Hines spoke to WLOX News in November when the sidewalk plans were brought to the table, and she said she was very excited for the study.
“It’s going to be important to see how we can get the flow of traffic that will allow pedestrians to cross safely at the red light. So I’m very excited about this,” she said.
To go along with the $30,000 that the City of Gulfport is fronting, the Gulf Regional Planning Commission will also spend $120,000 of federal highway money on the study, combining that total to $150,000 all together in the name of safety.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.