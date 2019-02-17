Fog expected to clear some by the afternoon

Once again, we’ve seen a good bit of fog this morning. Most of it will clear by the afternoon, and we’ll be left with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will reach the low to mid 70s.
A cold front will move in this evening, possibly bringing a few light showers. Some rain may linger into Monday morning. Rain chances will decrease by the afternoon, but we will be cooler with highs in the mid 60s.
We’ll warm back up later this week with highs in the low to mid 70s. There will be a decent chance for showers from Tuesday through Friday. We could also see some storms in the mix.
