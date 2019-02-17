Escaped inmates captured in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - The search is over for two state inmates who reportedly escaped from the Forrest County Jail on Friday.
Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department confirm that Carlos Sibley and Donaven Harris are now in custody.
HPD spokesman Ryan Moore said the pair was taken into custody in the area of Westover Drive and Bayview Drive on Saturday night after more than 24 hours on the run.
Investigator John Tryner, with the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, said Sibley, 26, and Harris, 29, escaped from the Forrest County Jail sometime Friday evening. Tryner said the two apparently escaped from their cell, made their way into the jail yard and “breached” the fence to escape the facility. No correctional officers were injured during the escape, Tryner said.
The University of Southern Mississippi ordered students to shelter in place Friday night after the suspects were reportedly spotted near the Hillcrest dorms.
Sibley pleaded guilty to second-degree murder charges in September 2018 for the 2016 shooting death of 64-year-old Frank Jenkins. Harris is serving a sentence for armed robbery and still has two aggravated assault charges pending, Tryner said.
