Celebration of life to honor Johnny and Teresa Nelson

GAUTIER, MS (WLOX) - It was a packed house Saturday at Hickory Hills Country Club in Gautier to celebrate Johnny and Teresa Nelson. The couple died tragically in a trailer fire at their hunting camp in Greene County on Jan. 10.
“I just think getting together to celebrates Teresa and Johnny’s lives. They were loving people, had many friends," said Teresa’s sister Marilyn McLeod. “Lots of friends, lots of family. Just a beautiful event.”
“They are loved by so many and will be missed," added Stephanie Morgan. She and her husband J.B. are lifelong friends of the Nelsons. Their kids grew up together.
“We’ve all grown up in this neighborhood together, and this is how they would have wanted it," Morgan said. “It’s still hard to believe. Very hard to believe still. I expect them to walk through the door any second.”
The Morgans and others shared memories of Johnny and Teresa.
“It’s been really nice. They’ve been very nice, and talk to you about it and I’ve enjoyed it," said Teresa’s mother Mildred Grant.
“Teresa just always was classy classy, and they could just fit in with no matter what group they were with. Johnny cleaned up really good every once in a while. Dress it up or dress it down. Just have a good time. Yea," McLeod added.
The two had just retired and family said they were enjoying each other’s company.
“Boating, camping, hanging out, hunting. Enjoying life," said Teresa’s brother Neal Grant.
“It’s been really tough but we’ve laid them to rest and it’s all in God’s hands now. We will be fine," Marilyn added.
The fire marshal is investigating the cause of the blaze.
