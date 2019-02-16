Prep Roundup: District Tournament Championships

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - The District 8-6A Tournament Championship featured everything you could want. Two archrivals in Biloxi and Gulfport, MaxPreps’ 4th and 11th-ranked teams in the state, respectively, squaring off for the fourth time this season with much more than just bragging rights on the line.
After all the hype, the final product certainly delivered.
After trailing early in the game, the Indians (29-1) rallied to defeat Gulfport (22-7) for the fourth time this season, outlasting the Admirals 57-46 to clinch the 2019 District 8-6A Tournament Championship.
Earlier on, the top-seeded Lady Indians withstood a low-scoring first half against Harrison Central to pull away in the third quarter and eventually secure the 35-26 victory, clinching a District 8-6A Tournament Championship of their own.
Over at St. Martin, the Yellow Jacket boys were hoping a third crack at Pascagoula this season could do the trick, but the Panthers held their ground. Pascagoula beat St. Martin 55-48, getting their third win over the Yelow Jackets this year and clinching the 2019 District 7-6A Tournament Championship.
As for the St. Martin ladies, they upheld their recent run of dominance in District 7-6A by beating Ocean Springs 35-23 to clinch their sixth-straight district championship.
In District 8-5A, the Long Beach boys held firm in hostile territory, beating the Tomcats at Stone High School 74-54 to clinch the Tournament Championship and cap off an undefeated run through region play.
Meanwhile, the Lady Tomcats pushed their impressive season record to 25-1, capturing the championship with a 59-41 win over West Harrison.
In District 7-5A, both the Picayune boys and girls squads fell in championship contests to Hattiesburg, falling 62-47 and 48-19, respectively.
In District 8-4A, the Moss Point Lady Tigers turned in a big upset on the night, handing East Central (25-2) just their second loss of the season, winning 42-31 and capturing the District Tournament Championship.
For the nightcap at Bay High, the homestanding Tigers held off their cross-town rival St. Stanislaus 42-35 in their championship contest.
The St. Patrick Lady Irish were unable to defend homecourt, falling to North Forrest 50-33 in the Region 8-2A District Tournament Championship.
