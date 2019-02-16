Police: Vancleave woman arrested after stealing from vehicle

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - Biloxi police arrested 37-year-old Johnna Morgan Robbins of Vancleave for auto burglary Saturday.
Police say Robbins was arrested after an investigation into an incident, where she was identified through video surveillance. According to Biloxi police, Robbins is seen entering a vehicle that did not belong to her and removing items from the vehicle without the owner’s permission.
The burglary happened in the 200 block of Beach Blvd.
She was transported to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center. Bond was set at $25,000.
