Officials investigating overnight Harrison Co. fire as possible arson
Firefighters working to put out overnight fire in Harrison County. (Photo source: Pat Sullivan)
By Annie Johnson | February 16, 2019 at 6:26 AM CST - Updated February 16 at 6:36 AM

HARRISON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - Shortly after 1 a.m., firefighters responded to a trailer on fire on Turan Road at McGuire Drive in Harrison County.

Harrison County Fire Chief Pat Sullivan says the mobile home was vacant and had been burning for a while before the departments were notified about the fire. The Harrison County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the fire as a possible arson.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department or the Harrison County Fire Marshal’s Office.

There were no injuries during the fire.

