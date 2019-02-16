Officials give all clear at USM campus; escaped inmates still on the run

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi has lifted the order to shelter in place but urges students to use caution as the search continues for two state inmates who escaped from the Forrest County Jail.
The Hattiesburg Police Department identified the inmates as Carlos Sibley, 26, and Donaven Harris, 29.
Investigator John Tryner, with the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, said officials at the county jail noticed Sibley and Harris were missing sometime Friday night.
Tryner said it appears the duo escaped from their cell, made their way into the jail yard and “breached” the fence to escape the facility. No correctional officers were injured during the escape, Tryner said.
USM officials issued the shelter in place order after the inmates were spotted on campus near the Hillcrest dorms. University officials said they now believe Sibley and Harris are no longer on campus.
Southern Miss said the inmates are not believed to be armed, but Tryner said they “should be considered armed and dangerous due to the nature of their charges."
Sibley pleaded guilty to second-degree murder charges in September 2018 for the 2016 shooting death of 64-year-old Frank Jenkins.
Harris is serving a sentence for armed robbery and still has two aggravated assault charges pending, Tryner said.
According to Tryner, the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office is working with the Hattiesburg Police Department, Mississippi Highway Patrol, USM Campus Police and the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force to track down the inmates. He said investigators are increasing patrols and checking areas where Sibley and Harris may have connections.
Sibley and Harris are both 5-foot-9 and weigh around 160 to 165 pounds, according to jail records.
If you see the suspects, do not approach them. Call 911 immediately.
